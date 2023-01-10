Northeast Philly Shooting Kills 3, Injuries 1: Police

Three men are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a late-night shooting in northeast Philadelphia, authorities told Daily Voice.

City police were called to the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in Mayfair just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, for reports of a person with a gun, the department said.

Officers arrived to find two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, they said. Another man, 24, was rushed to Nazareth Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he died just before 10:40 p.m., police added.

The fourth gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, remains in Jefferson Torresdale hospital in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to authorities.

The victims’ identities have not been released. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing, they added.

