Newtown Police Seek Road Rage Driver Caught On Video Throwing Woman To Ground

Police are seeking the public's help locating a road rage driver caught on surveillance cameras assaulting a woman in Newtown last month.

Officers responded to the PetSmart parking lot on South Eagle Road around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21 on a report of a road rage incident, Newtown police said in a Nov. 30 release.

A nearby camera captured the incident, in which a man driving a white Tesla Model X got out of his car and threw a woman to the ground during an apparent parking dispute, according to a video posted by the police department on YouTube.

The man is then seen fleeing the scene.

He is described as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with brown hair, and a possible accent, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip on the department's CrimeWatch page.

