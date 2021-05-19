Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Surveillance Footage Released In Case Of Bucks Woman Found Dead On Spring Break

Cecilia Levine
Newly-released footage could be a key piece of evidence in the case of Richboro's Christine Englehardt.
Newly-released footage could be a key piece of evidence in the case of Richboro's Christine Englehardt. Photo Credit: COURTESY Local10 News/GoFundMe photo (inset)

Authorities have released new surveillance footage in the case of a 24-year-old Bucks County woman found dead in her Miami hotel room during spring break.

The footage shows Christine Englehardt, of Richboro, walking into her South Beach hotel with Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, at 12:59 a.m. on March 18, then leaving at 1:36 a.m., Local10 reports.

Englehardt was found drugged robbed and raped -- and neither Collier nor Taylor have been charged in her death. 

The newly-released footage could be a key piece of evidence in the case. 

A GoFundMe in Englehardt's memory had raised more than $61,000 as of May 19.

Click here to watch the footage obtained by Local10.

