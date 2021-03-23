Bucks County Woman, 24, Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room After Being Drugged, Raped By Two Men

A 24-year-old Bucks County woman was found dead in a Miami hotel room after being drugged and raped by two North Carolina men, according to several news reports.

Christina Englehardt, of Richboro, was visiting Florida and found dead Thursday morning in Albion Hotel, her father told NBC Miami.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of stealing Englehardt's credit cards and cash and using them during their trip to Miami, the news outlet reports.

Surveillance footage showed the pair entering the hotel lobby with Englehardt -- even helping her stand up on the way to her hotel room -- around 1 a.m., then leaving without her approximately 30 minutes later, police said.

A Miami detective noted that Englehardt was "staggering and appeared to be in no condition to give any kind of consent" prior to entering the hotel, the outlet reports.

While no cause of death has been confirmed, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday it was conducting tests to determine if Englehardt's death resulted from a "green pill" the men provided, NBC says.

Miami detectives also noted that one of the men admitted to "having sex" with Englehardt, NBC says.

The pair were stopped Sunday and are facing charges of burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery, credit card fraud, and possibly manslaughter and murder pending Englehardt's toxicology results, NBC reports.

A GoFundMe page in support of Englehardt's funeral costs had raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Anyone who knows this beautiful girl knows that she had the biggest heart there was and her laugh was nothing short of memorable," GoFundMe organizer Sam DiFrancesco said.

"This is about her life and how the family deserves to be helped out for raising such an amazing human being only to have her taken from us way too soon."

