Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: FBI: Tipster Dimes Out Tambourine-Shaking Former NYPD Spokeswoman In Capitol Riot
Police & Fire

Bucks County Woman, 24, Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room After Being Drugged, Raped By Two Men

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Christine Englehardt
Christine Englehardt Photo Credit: Go Fund Me photo

A 24-year-old Bucks County woman was found dead in a Miami hotel room after being drugged and raped by two North Carolina men, according to several news reports.

Christina Englehardt, of Richboro, was visiting Florida and found dead Thursday morning in Albion Hotel, her father told NBC Miami.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of stealing Englehardt's credit cards and cash and using them during their trip to Miami, the news outlet reports.

Surveillance footage showed the pair entering the hotel lobby with Englehardt -- even helping her stand up on the way to her hotel room -- around 1 a.m., then leaving without her approximately 30 minutes later, police said.

A Miami detective noted that Englehardt was "staggering and appeared to be in no condition to give any kind of consent" prior to entering the hotel, the outlet reports.

While no cause of death has been confirmed, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday it was conducting tests to determine if Englehardt's death resulted from a "green pill" the men provided, NBC says.

Miami detectives also noted that one of the men admitted to "having sex" with Englehardt, NBC says.

The pair were stopped Sunday and are facing charges of burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery, credit card fraud, and possibly manslaughter and murder pending Englehardt's toxicology results, NBC reports.

A GoFundMe page in support of Englehardt's funeral costs had raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Anyone who knows this beautiful girl knows that she had the biggest heart there was and her laugh was nothing short of memorable," GoFundMe organizer Sam DiFrancesco said.

"This is about her life and how the family deserves to be helped out for raising such an amazing human being only to have her taken from us way too soon."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.