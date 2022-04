A mom and her young son were shot while laying in a bed inside their Philadelphia home Thursday, April 7, 6abc reports.

The 28-year-old mom and her 5-year-old son were listed in stable condition after a gunman fired more than 20 shots on Venango Street, striking their home around 8:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.

No arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

