Mass Philly Shooting: What We Know

Cecilia Levine
Three people were killed and nearly a dozen injured in a mass Philadelphia shooting Saturday, June 4, authorities said.

Several gunman reportedly fired into a crowd on the 200 block of South Street just before midnight, police said. 

An officer shot at the gunmen, forcing one to drop his weapon and ultimately helping police seize two guns and one extended magazine, CBS3 reports. Two men and one woman died while nearly 12 others were injured.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement calling the incident "beyond devastating."

"Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," he said. "My heart is with the family, friends, and loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the "heinous crime" to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice, the mayor said. 

Anyone with information about this incident, or any other crimes, is urged to report them to 215-686-TIPS. Reports can be made anonymously.

