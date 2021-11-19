Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Swipes $22K Worth Of Diamonds From Doylestown Jewelry Store: Report

Nicole Acosta
Carroll's Jewelers in Doylestown
Carroll's Jewelers in Doylestown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Bucks County are looking for a man who stole nearly $22,000 worth of diamonds from a jewelry store in Doylestown last week, 6abc reports.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video swiping the jewels, after a Carroll's Jewelers employee removed the diamonds and placed them on the counter, the news outlet says citing police.

He ran out of the store and fled in a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (215) 348-4201.

Click here for the full story from 6abc.

