Man Swipes $22K Worth Of Diamonds From Doylestown Jewelry Store: Report

Police in Bucks County are looking for a man who stole nearly $22,000 worth of diamonds from a jewelry store in Doylestown last week, 6abc reports.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video swiping the jewels, after a Carroll's Jewelers employee removed the diamonds and placed them on the counter, the news outlet says citing police.

He ran out of the store and fled in a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (215) 348-4201.

