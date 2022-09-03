Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: ‘I Hope You Get COVID!’ PA Woman Yelled While Spitting On Pennsylvania State Trooper
Police & Fire

Man Stabs Co-Worker While Trying To Rape Her, Then Her 2 Sons: Philly PD

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Hengjian Ni
Hengjian Ni Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A 39-year-old man turned himself in to police after stabbing his co-worker while trying to rape her, and then her two sons when they tried to stop him, according to authorities and multiple news reports.

Hengjian Ni, of New York, NY, fled the scene in the 3200 block of Knorr Street before responding officers discovered three stabbing victims inside a home around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Philadelphia police said.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The woman's 15-year-old son was stabbed two times in the back of the head, while her 10-year-old son was stabbed in the back of the head and in the left leg, according to police.

The woman was listed in critical condition, while her children were stable, according to police.

Ni was arrested after surrendering to officers in the 15th police district and being taken to the hospital, where he was positively identified by the victims, they said.

Ni was charged with multiple counts of simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder, attempted rape, possessing instruments of crime, and burglary, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.