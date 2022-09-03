Man Stabs Co-Worker While Trying To Rape Her, Then Her 2 Sons: Philly PD

A 39-year-old man turned himself in to police after stabbing his co-worker while trying to rape her, and then her two sons when they tried to stop him, according to authorities and multiple news reports.

Hengjian Ni, of New York, NY, fled the scene in the 3200 block of Knorr Street before responding officers discovered three stabbing victims inside a home around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, March 6, Philadelphia police said.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The woman's 15-year-old son was stabbed two times in the back of the head, while her 10-year-old son was stabbed in the back of the head and in the left leg, according to police.

The woman was listed in critical condition, while her children were stable, according to police.

Ni was arrested after surrendering to officers in the 15th police district and being taken to the hospital, where he was positively identified by the victims, they said.

Ni was charged with multiple counts of simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder, attempted rape, possessing instruments of crime, and burglary, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.