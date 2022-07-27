Man Shoves Hands Down Pants, Touches Himself In Bucks Walmart Store, Police Say

Police are looking for a man who they say put his hands down his pants and touched himself inside a Walmart store in Bucks County.

The "disorderly man" had left by the time officers arrived at the East Street Road store in Warminster around 4:14 p.m. Saturday, July 23, local police said.

The workers reportedly told cops that the man had been groping himself in front of store-goers.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the police at 215-672-1000 or email police officer Houser at ahouser@warminsterpa.org.

