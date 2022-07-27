Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: 'Everybody Knows You Live In NJ' Guitarist Stevie VZ Says To Dr. Oz In Viral Twitter Video
Police & Fire

Man Shoves Hands Down Pants, Touches Himself In Bucks Walmart Store, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The alleged suspect.
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Warminster Township PD

Police are looking for a man who they say put his hands down his pants and touched himself inside a Walmart store in Bucks County.

The "disorderly man" had left by the time officers arrived at the East Street Road store in Warminster around 4:14 p.m. Saturday, July 23, local police said.

The workers reportedly told cops that the man had been groping himself in front of store-goers.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the police at 215-672-1000 or email police officer Houser at ahouser@warminsterpa.org. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.