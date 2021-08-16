Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Shot At Home In Perkasie

Nicole Acosta
A man was injured in a shooting at a home in Perkasie over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg at a home in the 200 Block of Marshall Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

The victim told officers he was shot by a man who remained at the scene when police arrived.

The gunshot victim was taken to Grandview Hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

The shooting suspect was detained at the scene and has not been charged pending further investigation and review by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. 

The relationship between the two men was not made public.

This case is being jointly investigated by the Perkasie Borough Police Department and Bucks County Detectives. 

Assisting at the scene were Hilltown Township Police, Pennridge Regional Police, Bucks County Rangers, Quakertown Borough Police, Bucks County Detectives, and the Bucks County Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Travis Schoonover of the Perkasie Borough Police at 215-257-6876.

