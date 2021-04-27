Man Shoots Metal BBs Through Kitchen Window Of Bucks County Home, Police Say

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody for firing a BB gun through the window of an area home, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department said.

Neighbors told police that a man, later identified as Ronald W. Page, pulled up to an area home, pointed something and shot through the kitchen window then fled on April 22, authorities said.

Metal BB's were found on the ground under the shattered window, police said.

Police did not release the exact location of the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Page and he was taken into custody on April 24, on charges of:

Felony Firearms Violation - Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure

Terroristic Threats

Simple Assault

Disorderly Conduct (S)

Harassment

Page was arraigned with bail set at $300,000.

He was remanded to Bucks County Prison.

