Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: PA Prisoner Escaped Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Out Of State Funeral, Authorities Say
Police & Fire

Langhorne Man Sentenced In Falls Township Shooting Of Former Friend

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Brennan
Jason Brennan Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A Langhorne man was sentenced Tuesday to 7 ½ to 20 years in state prison for shooting a former friend in Falls Township over a year ago, authorities said.

Jason Brennan, 26, was convicted in June by a Bucks County jury on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

In July, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for possessing PCP, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Describing Brennan as a “danger to society,” Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler said there was never any explanation for the shooting, which the evidence showed was premeditated and absolutely no remorse was shown on the part of Brennan, according to the DA's office.

“It was completely unprovoked.”

On May 10, 2020, officers responded to a home on Buttonwood Lane and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that before the shooting, he noticed Brennan, a former friend, in a white SUV parked outside his home waiting to speak with him, the DA's office said.

Brennan reportedly told the victim, “You don't belong here” and “you better leave.” 

The victim saw Brennan with a firearm and called out to his girlfriend, who was outside with their 2-year-old child, to take cover and call 911, authorities said.

In response, the victim went into his home and got his own firearms.

Brennan then fired at the victim, shooting past and barely missing an innocent bystander, investigators said. 

He fled the scene when the victim returned fire.

A short time later, Brennan was apprehended by Bristol Township police after being seen in a bullet-damaged Chevrolet Equinox in Croydon. He was carrying a loaded handgun, according to police.

Along with his state prison sentence, Brennan was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol and mental health treatments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.