Langhorne Man Sentenced In Falls Township Shooting Of Former Friend

A Langhorne man was sentenced Tuesday to 7 ½ to 20 years in state prison for shooting a former friend in Falls Township over a year ago, authorities said.

Jason Brennan, 26, was convicted in June by a Bucks County jury on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

In July, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance for possessing PCP, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Describing Brennan as a “danger to society,” Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler said there was never any explanation for the shooting, which the evidence showed was premeditated and absolutely no remorse was shown on the part of Brennan, according to the DA's office.

“It was completely unprovoked.”

On May 10, 2020, officers responded to a home on Buttonwood Lane and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his right arm, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that before the shooting, he noticed Brennan, a former friend, in a white SUV parked outside his home waiting to speak with him, the DA's office said.

Brennan reportedly told the victim, “You don't belong here” and “you better leave.”

The victim saw Brennan with a firearm and called out to his girlfriend, who was outside with their 2-year-old child, to take cover and call 911, authorities said.

In response, the victim went into his home and got his own firearms.

Brennan then fired at the victim, shooting past and barely missing an innocent bystander, investigators said.

He fled the scene when the victim returned fire.

A short time later, Brennan was apprehended by Bristol Township police after being seen in a bullet-damaged Chevrolet Equinox in Croydon. He was carrying a loaded handgun, according to police.

Along with his state prison sentence, Brennan was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol and mental health treatments.

