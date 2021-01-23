KNOW THEM? Bucks Police Seek Trio Who Paid With Counterfeit Currency

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying three suspects accused of using counterfeit money in Doylestown Borough businesses, authorities said.

Two black men and one black woman were seen in Doylestown Produce purchasing items with counterfeit bills on Jan. 14, around 5:30 p.m., according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

The woman was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with an orange skull on the front, police said.

One man was wearing a red and blue hooded sweatshirt with a black coat on top with fur edging on the hood, police said.

The third man was wearing light-colored jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the identities of the suspects or the information on the car used to flee the scene is asked to contact Officer James DiBenedetto at 215-345-4143 or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

