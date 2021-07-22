Contact Us
KNOW ANYTHING? Bensalem Police Probe Car Wash Arson

Nicole Acosta
The suspect.
The suspect. Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say set fire to a money machine at a car wash in Bensalem overnight Wednesday.

Security footage obtained by police captured a man using a blowtorch to set a money machine on fire around 2:40 a.m. at the Red Rhino Car Wash on Bristol Pike, according to Bensalem police.

The man fled the area in a dark in color Nissan sedan, possibly an Altima, with paint chipping off the hood, roof, and driver's front door, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a black or Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white design, dark-colored shorts, and white sneakers, police said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch or contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

