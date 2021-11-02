KNOW ANYTHING? $20K Reward Offered Exactly 12 Years After PA Attorney's Deadly Shooting

Bucks County investigators are offering a $20,500 reward for information on a case involving a Northampton attorney who was murdered 12 years ago to the day.

Eric Birnbaum was walking to the the Terry D. Goldberg & Associates law firm on Buck Road when he was shot once in the back of the head just after 9 a.m. Feb. 11, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The shooter fled, and remains at large. Authorities have said they do not believe the incident was a random act.

"Birnbaum was a well-liked attorney," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said, describing him as "a wonderful father, attorney, colleague, and friend."

"We remain committed to catching his killer. Please help us if you can."

"On this 12th anniversary of the homicide of Eric Birnbaum Esq, the Northampton Township Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Eric Birnbaum," Northampton Lt. Charles Pinkerton said.

"Our police department will continue to pursue any and all avenues of investigation to bring this case to justice. We still believe that there may be someone who has information about this murder and we encouraged them to contact our police department."

Anyone with information about Birnbaum’s killing is urged to call the Northampton Township police tip line at 215.546.TIPS, or the direct line at 215-322-6111.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.