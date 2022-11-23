House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him.

Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

As Daily Voice reported, Saba and two other SWAT officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds sustained during the raid.

He was released from the hospital and recovering at home with his family when a fire broke out, loved ones said in a GoFundMe campaign page.

Now, members of the community are rallying around Saba, who along with his wife and young son was displaced by the blaze.

The campaign has so far raised nearly $20,000 of its $25,000 goal, money which will help Officer Saba and his family get back on their feet.

According to campaign organizer and fellow Philly cop Joshua Burkitt, Saba is a 16-year veteran of the department.

