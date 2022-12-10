Philadelphia SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant: Reports

Three Philadelphia SWAT team members were hospitalized for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered while serving a warrant early Wednesday, Oct. 12, various news outlets are reporting.

A civilian was also shot during the incident at North 10th and Brown streets around 6:30 a.m., though it was unclear if the civilian was a suspect.

A barricade situation unfolded and two people were arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

