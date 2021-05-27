Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: PA Payroll Manager Stole $154K From Non-Profit That Aids Newly Released Inmates, DA Says
Police & Fire

Homeless Levittown Man Used Family's WiFi To Download Child Porn, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Justin W. Davies
Justin W. Davies Photo Credit: Bucks County Detectives

A homeless Levittown man is facing various charges after investigators tracked an IP address to a family member's house in the Bristol Township section of Levittown, where they found his laptop filled with child pornography, authorities said.

Bensalem Township police and the Bucks County Detectives ignited a joint investigation and served a search warrant at the Magnolia Drive home on May 20, according to the criminal complaint.

However, none of the residents in the home had a computer that was downloading and sharing pornography in the way they assumed, authorities said.

Apparently, Justin W. Davies, 36, who is homeless and was residing in a makeshift encampment in the woods near the house, occasionally stops at the home to charge his phone and use the WiFi with a laptop he carries everywhere, authorities said.

Investigators searched the woods and found Davies sleeping in a tent with the laptop in his possession, the complaint shows.

Investigators also noted that Davies allegedly downloaded the same child pornography files from a Basswood Road address where Davies admitted he lived for a few weeks in December 2020, authorities said.

Davies was charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, records show.

He was arraigned by Senior District Judge Leonard Brown and sent to Bucks County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on June 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.