Homeless Levittown Man Used Family's WiFi To Download Child Porn, Authorities Say

A homeless Levittown man is facing various charges after investigators tracked an IP address to a family member's house in the Bristol Township section of Levittown, where they found his laptop filled with child pornography, authorities said.

Bensalem Township police and the Bucks County Detectives ignited a joint investigation and served a search warrant at the Magnolia Drive home on May 20, according to the criminal complaint.

However, none of the residents in the home had a computer that was downloading and sharing pornography in the way they assumed, authorities said.

Apparently, Justin W. Davies, 36, who is homeless and was residing in a makeshift encampment in the woods near the house, occasionally stops at the home to charge his phone and use the WiFi with a laptop he carries everywhere, authorities said.

Investigators searched the woods and found Davies sleeping in a tent with the laptop in his possession, the complaint shows.

Investigators also noted that Davies allegedly downloaded the same child pornography files from a Basswood Road address where Davies admitted he lived for a few weeks in December 2020, authorities said.

Davies was charged with dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, records show.

He was arraigned by Senior District Judge Leonard Brown and sent to Bucks County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on June 8.

