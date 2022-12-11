Gunfire Exchanged In I-95 Road Rage Shooting In Philadelphia: Police

Two drivers exchanged gunfire in a road rage shooting on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said.

The victim was heading south approaching Exit 12 when a driver in a Kia K5 sedan opened fire during a dispute around 7:50 a.m., hitting the victim's chrome molding of the front passenger door, State Police said.

The victim fired at the suspect’s vehicle in self-defense. It is unknown if the suspect vehicle was struck by this gunfire.

After the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled southbound, taking the exit ramp towards exits 12A and 12B. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is describe as a heavy-set black male in his 30s, in a white, newer-model Kia with a window tint, police said.

Anyone who may have observed this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Philadelphia, Criminal Investigation Unit, at (215) 452-5216.

