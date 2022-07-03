Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Baby Rescued From Restaurant Roof Following Airborne Car Crash In PA: Reports
Police & Fire

Good Samaritan Pepper Sprayed Trying To Stop Robbers At Suburban Philly Target Store: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Wilbert Evans, Dayvon Harris, and George Benisreal.
(L-R): Wilbert Evans, Dayvon Harris, and George Benisreal. Photo Credit: Warrington Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A group of men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medications from a Target in the Philadelphia suburbs pepper-sprayed a Good Samaritan as they fled after being stopped by security, authorities said.

Four men were stopped by a security officer after being spotted filling large bags with OTC medications worth more than $3,500 at the Target store on Easton Road in Warrington around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Warrington Township police said.

They attempted to avoid the security guard and flee the store, but the security guard was able to grab one of the bags as the others fled, police said.

As the robbers passed by the registers, they pepper-sprayed a bystander trying to stop them, police added.

Three of the robbers fled the scene in a Mercedes that was waiting in the parking lot, according to police.

Soon after, Montgomery Township police officers spotted the Mercedes stopped on County Line Road and New Britain Boulevard, they said. All four suspects are from New York and were arrested at the scene. 

One of the four alleged robbers is a minor and was sent to the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center.

Wilbert Evans, Dayvon Harris, and George Benisreal were sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. 

Additional witnesses were urged to call Warrington Township police at 215-343-8423.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.