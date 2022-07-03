Good Samaritan Pepper Sprayed Trying To Stop Robbers At Suburban Philly Target Store: Police

A group of men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medications from a Target in the Philadelphia suburbs pepper-sprayed a Good Samaritan as they fled after being stopped by security, authorities said.

Four men were stopped by a security officer after being spotted filling large bags with OTC medications worth more than $3,500 at the Target store on Easton Road in Warrington around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Warrington Township police said.

They attempted to avoid the security guard and flee the store, but the security guard was able to grab one of the bags as the others fled, police said.

As the robbers passed by the registers, they pepper-sprayed a bystander trying to stop them, police added.

Three of the robbers fled the scene in a Mercedes that was waiting in the parking lot, according to police.

Soon after, Montgomery Township police officers spotted the Mercedes stopped on County Line Road and New Britain Boulevard, they said. All four suspects are from New York and were arrested at the scene.

One of the four alleged robbers is a minor and was sent to the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Center.

Wilbert Evans, Dayvon Harris, and George Benisreal were sent to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

Additional witnesses were urged to call Warrington Township police at 215-343-8423.

