Fourth Inmate Death Of 2022 Reported At Bucks County Correctional Facility

The death of a fourth inmate at the Bucks County Correctional Facility this year is under investigation, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday, July 14 at Doylestown Hospital, county officials said.

The unidentified victim's death is being investigated by the Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit.

The news comes approximately two weeks after 37-year-old Floyd Harper died by suicide in the facility.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.