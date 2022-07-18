Contact Us
Police & Fire

Fourth Inmate Death Of 2022 Reported At Bucks County Correctional Facility

Nicole Acosta
Bucks County Correctional Facility
Bucks County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The death of a fourth inmate at the Bucks County Correctional Facility this year is under investigation, authorities said.

A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead Thursday, July 14 at Doylestown Hospital, county officials said.

The unidentified victim's death is being investigated by the Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit.

The news comes approximately two weeks after 37-year-old Floyd Harper died by suicide in the facility. 

