Authorities ID Inmate Who Died By Suicide At Bucks County Jail: Report

The third inmate to die by suicide at the Bucks County Correctional Facility this year has been identified.

Floyd Harper, 37, of Tullytown, hanged himself inside the jail, LevittownNow reports citing the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead Sunday, July 3, by medical workers at the facility, said James O' Malley, Deputy Director of Communications.

This is the jail's second death in 30 days and its third death this year.

