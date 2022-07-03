Contact Us
Police & Fire

Cause Of Death Revealed For PA Inmate Found Dead In Cell: Report

Nicole Acosta
Bucks County Correctional Facility
Bucks County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A cause of death has been released for a Pennsylvania inmate who was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, March 1, LevittownNow reports.

Edwin Dunfee, 46, of Philadelphia, died by suicide at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, the outlet reports citing the county's coroner. The method of death appeared to be from hanging, Coroner Meredith Buck told the outlet.

Authorities found him unresponsive in a cell Tuesday evening, James O'Malley, Deputy Director of Communications for Bucks County previously said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the jail by EMS, O'Malley said.

Dunfee was arrested on a bench warrant in late February and had a trial date set for May, according to public court records. He was jailed in 2013 on a retail theft charge out of Bensalem, records show.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

