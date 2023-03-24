Fentanyl HazMat Situation: Man Dead; Woman, Baby Hospitalized In 'Difficult' Philadelphia Day

A man in his 30s who was found with fentanyl on and around him died while a 22-year-old woman and a baby were hospitalized on Friday morning, March 24 in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The fire department was called to a home on the 4000 block of Teesdale Street around 10:35 a.m., where medics found the man unresponsive in the basement of a home, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

A white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl was found in the basement and on the man, Outlaw said. The woman went unresponsive while medics were on scene, police said. After she was revived, she was hospitalized — along with a baby at the scene, Outlaw said.

Multiple police officers and firefighters were decontaminated due to possible exposure, police said. There were no overt injuries to city personnel, though one police officer was transported for precautionary reasons.

A criminal investigation was under way.

