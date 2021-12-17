Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: Fugitive Wanted For NJ Bank, Convenience Store Robberies Captured On Route 80 In Nebraska
Police & Fire

Ex-Paramedic, President Of CPR Training Company Pulls Handgun In PA Road Rage Incident: Police

Nicole Acosta
Rodney Millspaugh
Rodney Millspaugh Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department

The president of a Pennsylvania-based CPR training company was charged with pulling a handgun during a road rage incident in suburban Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident began on Dec. 7 at the Route 611 bypass and ended in the parking lot of B&B Beverage in Doylestown, where Rodney Millspaugh, 53, and another man got into an argument, Plumstead Township police said.

That's when Millspaugh pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the other driver, and threatened his life, according to police.

Millspaugh has been the president of CMR CPR Pennsylvania since 2013, according to his Linkedin page.

CMR CPR officials did not return Daily Voice's call, email or text message placed Friday morning.

"After being in the hospitality industry for over 20 years, I decided to do a complete 180 by finding my true passion and REALLY being of service to others … I became a paramedic," his profile reads.

"The transition took commitment, dedication, and learning skills that I found were already inherently within me … helping people."

Millspaugh surrendered to authorities on Dec. 10 and was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

Millspaugh was sent to county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31, court records show.

