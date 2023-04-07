Dump Truck Crash Injures Three In Bucks County: Police

Three people were injured in an accident in Newtown Township Friday morning, authorities say.

A dump truck and another vehicle crashed on the 900 block of Swamp Road at around 11:45 a.m. on April 7, said township police in a release. The truck driver received "moderate" injuries, while two people in the other car were sent to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition, the department wrote.

"It initially appears that speed and failure to maintain lane of travel by the passenger car’s operator was the causation factor of the collision," said investigators.

A stretch of Swamp Road remained closed into the afternoon as authorities worked to remove the dump truck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.