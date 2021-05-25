Driver In Serious Condition After Cattle Trailer Crash On Route 309 Bypass In West Rockhill

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Nicole Acosta
A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a cattle trailer on Route 309 bypass in West Rockhill Township (Bucks County) Monday night.
A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a cattle trailer on Route 309 bypass in West Rockhill Township (Bucks County) Monday night. Photo Credit: Bill Rollin #EMA2 / Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania

A driver is in serious condition after crashing into a cattle trailer on Route 309 bypass in West Rockhill Township (Bucks County) Monday night, authorities said.

The man was driving in the southbound lanes of Route 309 when his white Subaru sedan ran into the back of a cattle trailer north of the Line Road overpass, causing a nearby car to ignite in flames, according to Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

While firefighters were extinguishing the engine fire, additional rescue personnel removed a door and the roof of the Subaru to reach the trapped driver, authorities said.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to free the upper half of the trapped Subaru driver before trying to free his lower extremities, authorities said.

The driver was then flown by Temple Medflight to an area hospital's trauma unit for medical treatment, authorities said.

Route 309 was closed in both directions for several hours into the late evening and early morning hours, with northbound traffic resuming just after midnight, EASP said. 

The southbound lanes remained closed until the morning rush hour.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated and have not publicly released a cause for the accident.

