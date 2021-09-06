Contact Us
Double Warminster Crash Leaves 2 Drivers Trapped, On Front Lawns Of Local Homes

Nicole Acosta
One of the cars at the scene.
One of the cars at the scene. Photo Credit: Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Two drivers were trapped following an accident in which one driver drove into the front of a home, while the other came to a stop down the street in another property's front yard Tuesday afternoon in Warminster (Bucks County), authorities said.

Fire crews arrived at Cornell Drive & Log College Drive where they were able to extricate the driver in the SUV that collided with the house within 20 minutes. Additional crews took another 15 minutes to free the driver in the Acura SUV down the street, according to Bill Rollin with Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

At least one person was sent to an area hospital by Central Bucks EMS with undisclosed injuries, EMA SEPA said.

The initial impact of one of the vehicles also struck a PECO pole at the intersection which brought live wires down, authorities said. There was no interruption of power in the area.

A car parked approximately three houses down from the intersection ended up with side panel damage as a result of the accident, authorities said.

The cause of the accident is unclear as the crash is still under investigation by Warminster police and Warminster Township Fire Marshal Joe Velten.

