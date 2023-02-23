Dealer Sold Fentanyl-Laced Pill That Killed Victim: Bucks DA

A 24-year-old Bensalem man has been charged with selling a 23-year-old woman a fentanyl-laced pill that killed her in November 2022, authorities said.

Shakur Ali Brisbon was arraigned Thursday, Feb. 23, and remanded to the Bucks County lockup on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and related counts, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Bristol Township police were dispatched to a home on the 6900 block of Bristol-Emelie Road for a medical emergency at 4 a.m. last year on Nov. 24.

There, Olivia Seaberg was found dead, the DA wrote. At the scene, police claimed they found a blue pill, an empty prescription drug bottle, marijuana, and Seaberg's cell phone.

Investigators said they recovered a text conversation with Brisbon on her cell phone that was "consistent with Seaberg purchasing what she believed to be oxycodone prescription tablets and marijuana on two dates prior to her death."

Detectives also said they found surveillance footage of the transaction taking place, and described a conversation where "Seaberg questioned Brisbon if the pill she purchased was counterfeit and contained fentanyl."

The blue pill recovered from Seaberg's home has since tested positive for fentanyl, the DA said, and the Bucks County Coroner's Office has ruled her death the result of fentanyl toxicity.

Brisbon remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bail, DA Weintraub added.

