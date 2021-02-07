Contact Us
Police & Fire

DA: Bucks Man Charged For Choking Girlfriend Unconscious At New Falls Motel

Nicole Acosta
Evan Smith
Evan Smith Photo Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office/Google Maps

A Bucks County man was arrested on various assault charges for choking his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness at a motel in Fairless Hills Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, found Jamie Beighley, 36, lying on the floor of a room in New Falls Motel on Lincoln Highway with no pulse, and blood on her face, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Evan Smith, 37, of Morrisville, was performing CPR on Beighley when he became "combative" and "uncooperative" with officers, and then fled the scene in a car, authorities said.

After establishing a pulse, Beighley was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she remains on life support in the Intensive Care Unit as of Friday afternoon.

After a failed car pursuit, police later found Smith in the area of Hunter Drive in Morrisville, authorities said.

Smith told police that the couple "got into a heated verbal argument prior to engaging in sexual activity, at which time Smith choked Beighley to the point of unconsciousness," authorities said.

Medical reports indicate that Beighley’s injuries are consistent with strangulation, the DA's office said.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and fleeing and eluding. 

Smith was arraigned in front of Judge Kronnegal and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. 

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Mary Kate Kohler and investigated by the Bucks County Detectives, and Falls Township Police Detective Dennis O’Connell. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dennis O’Connell at 215-302-3308 or by email at d.oconnell@fallstwp.com

