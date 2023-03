Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's aid in finding a missing man.

Jacob Perkins, 19, was last seen in Warminster on Thursday, March 23 at about 5 p.m., township police said in a statement. He is described as standing 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and dark curly hair, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-672-1000 or email jhansen@warminsterpa.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.