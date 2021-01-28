Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
BUSTED! Northampton Twp. Police Catch Man Trying To Put Stolen Motorcycle In Pickup

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Richard Machen
Richard Machen Photo Credit: Northampton Township Police Department

A 40-year-old man was arrested when police caught him trying to put a stolen motorcycle in his pickup truck, authorities in Bucks County said.

When Northampton Township police confronted Richard Machen, he ran toward Old Jordan Road and fled the scene in a black pickup truck, authorities said.

A short time later, officers found the pickup truck on Middle Holland Road where they initiated a traffic stop and spoke to Machen and passenger, Austin Carter, police said.

Officers noticed a black sports bike style motorcycle in the back of the pickup truck that had been reported stolen in November 2020, police said.

Authorities also found controlled substances on the dash, police said.

Machen is being charged with receiving stolen property, intention to possess a controlled substance, driving with suspended vehicle registration, and other related charges. 

