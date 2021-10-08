Bucks Man Gets State Prison Time For 3 Violent Attacks Of Ex-GF

A Bucks County man who beat and choked his ex-girlfriend three different times in a seven-month period was sentenced to two to four years in state prison, authorities sad.

Patrick Dando, 35, of Bensalem, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault, strangulation, and theft by unlawful taking in the most recent attack, which he committed while he was out on bail for the first two, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He pleaded guilty to strangulation and simple assault for each of the first two attacks on the victim.

The first attack was on Aug. 7, 2020, in the victim's Falls Township apartment, authorities said. Dando grabbed her by the neck, threw her onto the bed, and covered her mouth and nose to prevent her from screaming, the DA's office said.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck, chin, cheeks, and lips.

Dando was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $40,000 bail but was able to post bail the next day.

Then, on Oct. 26, Dando attacked the same woman after she told him she was ending their relationship, authorities said. Despite her objections, Dando showed up at her apartment and started an argument that got physical when he grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, authorities said.

Dando prevented her from leaving the apartment and took her phone, so she could not call for help. The victim persuaded Dando to let her take the dogs outside to use the bathroom, and she was able to get to her car and flee to the Falls Township Police Station to report the assault, the DA's office said.

Dando was charged with strangulation, false imprisonment, simple assault, and harassment. Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky set his bail at $25,000 unsecured, prompting Assistant District Attorney Katz to file a motion to have his bail revoked, so he could be sent back to jail, but that motion was denied.

On March 5, Dando returned to the victim’s apartment and attacked her again, this time pushing her down a flight of concrete steps and choking her until she blacked out, the DA's office said.

A Falls Township police officer found her limping up the stairs from the laundry room with bruises to both knees, elbows, feet, chest, and face, authorities said.

The victim later discovered that Dando had also taken her cellphone and spare key fob to her car.

Dando was not allowed to have contact with the victim as part of his bail agreement and an emergency protection-from-abuse order the victim obtained after the second assault, police said.

Katz filed a second bail revocation motion after the third attack, which was approved.

“Mr. Dando’s victim will be safe for only as long as his state prison sentence lasts," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

"After that, I fear for her safety. He has proven to be ungovernable. We will oppose his parole whenever he is eligible."

In addition to the state prison sentence, Dando was sentenced by President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. to six years of probation, consecutive to his prison term.

The assaults were investigated by the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted in taking him into custody. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elliott R. Katz.

