Two Philly Bars Among Esquire's 'Best Bars In America' For 2024

A pair of Philadelphia bars are among the 42 best in the nation, according to Esquire.com. 

Poison Heart, 931 Spring Garden St., appeals with its "slightly punk stylishness," according to the outlet. A cocktail and oyster joint with a "well-rounded wine list," Poison Heart also offers more traditional pub grub including waffle fries and melts. 

Post Haste,  2519 Frankford Ave., is a cocktail bar exclusively featuring ingredients made east of the Mississippi River, according to Esquire. Located in East Kensington, Post Haste also offers dinner entrees and appetizers. 

Click here to read Esquire's full list. 

