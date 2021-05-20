Bucks Man, 21, Arrested For Harassing Woman At Local Wawa

A 21-year-old man was arrested for harassing a female victim at a Wawa store in Bucks County Thursday, authorities said.

The victim told police she got to the Farragut Avenue store and was immediately accosted by the man, later identified as Cristian Samuel Gil Aponte, 21, around 1 p.m., Bristol Borough police said.

The woman dropped her phone and Aponte wouldn't give it back, nor would he allow her to get into her car, authorities said.

"The altercation continued until the victim was able to enter her vehicle at which time police were notified," police said.

Officers responded to the area and began searching for a suspect.

Offices found a subject matching the description on the canal path off of Green Lane, and identified him as Aponte, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with robbery, theft, harassment, and disorderly conduct, police said.

Aponte was brought before Magisterial District Judge Frank Peranteau who set bail at $50,000.

