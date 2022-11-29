Bucks Driver Sentenced For Crash That Killed Korean War Vet: DA

A Bucks County woman will spend up to five years behind bars for her role in the crash that killed a Korean War veteran, authorities say.

Adrienne Breslin, 46, of Upper Southampton, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and other counts related to the 2021 death of 87-year-old Irwin Linder, said Bucks District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

According to prosecutors, Breslin was traveling eastbound on the 300 block of County Line Road at around 6 p.m. on March 25, 2021, when she veered from her lane into opposing traffic.

Breslin struck Linder's car head-on, the DA said. The 87-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, authorities wrote.

Investigators later found Breslin was driving at 48 miles per hour, and that she did not try to slow down before ramming into Linder's vehicle, officials said.

Breslin also pleaded guilty in August to two separate counts of driving under the influence, both of which occurred after the crash that killed Linder, according to police.

