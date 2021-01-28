Bucks Driver Gets 14 Years For Head-On Fentanyl-Fueled Crash That Killed Local Dad

A 32-year-old Bucks County man was sentenced to 14 years in Pennsylvania State prison and seven years of probation for a March 2020 crash that left a 40-year-old father of four dead, authorities said.

Cooper Edward Finley had traces of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other narcotics in his system in the March 23 crash that left Bensalem father of four Ronald Swanson dead, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Finley was served his sentence Wednesday by Common Pleas Judge Brian T. McGuffin, after having previously pleaded guilty to a slew of charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed three DUI offenses and more.

A number of Swanson’s loved ones told McGuffin during the sentencing how his loss has left them devastated.

Swanson's wife said his death left “an empty space in my heart,” and his sister cried that “it has torn apart my whole family.”

“Cooper Finley took everything away from us," Swanson's mom said. "I will not be able to heal from this.”

Before handing down his sentence, McGuffin also listened to an argument from Deputy District Attorney Megan Hunsicker, who highlighted the defendant’s lengthy arrest history for drug and paraphernalia possession, including one that landed him in state prison, and his repeated failures to change despite opportunities with in-patient and outpatient rehab and other drug diversion programs.

Finley continued to make “selfish choices” leading up to the March 23 crash and argued that even a sentence of 5 to 10 years is too lenient, Hunsicker opined.

McGuffin agreed.

Finley was heading southbound on Bristol Pike around 12:20 p.m. March 23, when he drove into oncoming traffic causing two other drivers to swerve so they wouldn't be struck, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Swanson, who was also heading northbound, tried to avoid Finley -- but the two vehicles collided head-on near Hulmeville Road, authorities said.

The investigation found that Finley made no evasive maneuver to avoid the collision, authorities said. Swanson was extricated from his car and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A blood sample obtained from Finley found that he had fentanyl, norfentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine and methadone in his system at the time of the crash, the DA's office said.

Swanson was remembered in his obit as "a man that was loved by everyone" and will be missed by "so many friends."

The investigation was led by Detective Brian Oliverio of the Bensalem Township Police Department, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Megan A. Hunsicker. Media Contact: Manuel Gamiz Jr., 215.348.6298, mgamiz@buckscounty.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.