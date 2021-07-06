Contact Us
Bucks DA: Woman Sold Man Fentanyl, Heroin, Meth Before Deadly Hotel Overdose

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Corrine Marie Smith
Corrine Marie Smith Photo Credit: Bucks County DA

A 42-year-old woman was charged with selling a 33-year-old man a combination of drugs that ultimately caused a deadly overdose, authorities in Bucks County announced Monday.

Corrine Marie Smith, of Jenkintown, brought heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Penn Lodge Hotel in Philadelphia - Bensalem, where Matthew Graham purchased the drugs on June 11, 2020, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Graham of Bensalem, was found dead the following day in the hotel. There, police found glassine packets, and chemical testing confirmed the presence of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, authorities said.

Smith was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. 

She was arraigned Monday by Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Gallagher and bail was set at $500,000 -- 10 percent.

“We may never stop fatal drug overdoses from occurring, but we are nevertheless mandated to hold the drug dealers who deliver the fatal drugs criminally accountable in the name of public safety," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. 

The case was investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Bedminster Township Police and is assigned for prosecution to Assistant District Attorney Megan Stricker.

