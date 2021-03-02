Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bucks County Police Seek ID For Staples Printer Thief

Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole a printer from a local Staples store.
Surveillance footage shows the man leaving the store with an HP printer valued at $229, Lower Southampton Township police said.

The suspect was last seen getting into a gray Kia Sorento that fled toward Bustleton Pike, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact Lower Southampton Township police at (215)-357-1235 or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

