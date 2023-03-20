Bucks Authorities Seek Suspected Roadside Egg Thief

While it "may not be the crime of the century," police in Springfield Township say they are trying to find a suspected egg thief.

A cooler of farm fresh eggs and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from an honor-system roadside stand along Ebert Road on Saturday, March 18, township police said in a statement. Investigators believe the suspect may have robbed the cooler on "more occasions" as well.

"Our residents deserve the ability to place things out for folks to enjoy and keep the cycle of supporting small businesses and neighbors without the worry of petty thieves stealing from them," the department wrote.

Police are circulating a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking area residents to help identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call STPD at 215-328-8523 or submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.

