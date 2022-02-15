Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Authorities ID PA Man Accused Of Stabbing Six Sleeping Family Members: Report

Nicole Acosta
3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington
3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Philadelphia man accused of stabbing six sleeping family members to death on Friday, Feb. 11 has been identified, CBS3 reports.

Jamal Holmes, 30, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, according to public court records.

Officers were called to a stabbing at a house in the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington near Clearfield Street just after 4 a.m., police said to multiple media outlets.

Six people, ranging in age from 26 to 46, were found stabbed, multiple outlets report citing police on the scene. Half of the victims were in critical condition as of Friday, Feb. 11, police told the media.

The stabbings remain under investigation.

