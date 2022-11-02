Six Sleeping Family Members Stabbed To Death By Relative In PA Home

A Pennsylvania man stabbed six sleeping family members to death early Friday morning, multiple media outlets report citing police.

Officers were called to a stabbing at a house in the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington near Clearfield Street just after 4 a.m., police said to the media.

Six people were found stabbed between ages of 26 to 46, outlets report citing police on the scene.

The youngest person has special needs and the oldest one is the mother of at least some of the others, NBC 10 Philadelphia reports citing police.

All of the victims were taken to an area hospital, police told the media.

The 46-year-old woman was awake when she was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition with neck and head stab wounds, Chief Inspector Small told the press.

Two knives were found at the blood splattered scene, Small said to media outlets.

"One of the knives, that's all metal, is broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed," Small told Action News.

A 29-year-old man who was a family member living in the home was taken into custody, according to Small's statements to the press.

These stabbings remains under investigation.

