Authorities: Bucks Home Invader Chases Family Out Of Home With Knife, Stabs Himself

A Bucks County burglar is facing charges after he chased a family out of their home with a knife then stabbed himself Tuesday, authorities said.

The family called local police reporting of an unknown man let himself into their South Third Street home through the back entrance then chased them out with a large kitchen knife around 6:50 p.m., according to the Perkasie Borough Police Department.

Soon after, officers received a report of a stabbing victim in the area, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the person -- later identified as James Jisung Park -- was the suspect in the home invasion and appeared to have self-inflicted injuries, police said.

Park, 52, of Yardley, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released back to police.

Park was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime, theft, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Park was arraigned before District Judge Regina Armitage of New Britain District Court.

He was subsequently remanded to Bucks County Corrections Facility in lieu of $750,000 bail.

