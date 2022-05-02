ATTEMPTED MURDER: Mom Was DUI After Shooting Her Young Sons, Neighbor, Police Say

A 38-year-old mom was arrested after shooting her young kids and attempting to shoot her neighbor in the Philadelphia suburbs on Monday, May 2, authorities said.

Trinh Nguyen was "under the influence" when she was captured around 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing, hours after the shooting at her Timber Ridge Road home in Upper Makefield, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m., where a 22-year-old neighbor told police that Nguyen handed him a box of photos and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband, who he worked with, they said.

But, when the neighbor turned around to face Nguyen, he saw her pointing a black revolver at his face, he claims. That's when Nguyen pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire, authorities said.

The victim wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and eventually disarmed her before she fled in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and police issued an alert for her vehicle, they said. He was not injured.

When officers checked Nguyen's home, they found two boys, aged 9 and 13, with gunshot wounds to the head, the DA said.

The children — later confirmed to be Nguyen's sons — were taken to Saint Mary Medical Center, where at least one of the boys was in surgery, authorities said.

She has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. She has yet to be arraigned.

This case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Upper Makefield Township Police. First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn is assigned for prosecution.

