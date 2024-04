A red Nissan Pathfinder lost control and struck a tree in the left median on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard N around 12:30 p.m., city police said.

Two juveniles, the driver and a passenger, were taken to St. Christopher Hospital by Medic 29. The rear passenger was declared dead at the scene by Medic 29 at 12:54 p.m., police said.

The driver was detained for investigation.

