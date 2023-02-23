Answers Sought In Bucks Woman's Mysterious 1960 Killing

It's been more than 60 years since Helen Drummond Fischer was killed, and detectives are still looking for answers.

The 55-year-old was found deadwith "numerous injuries" in her Pebble Hill Road home in Doylestown on Feb. 17, 1960, said investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police.

A Chicago native, Fischer ran her own travel agency business out of her house, police said. She was planning to divorce her estranged husband, the late "millionaire industrialist" Kermit Fischer, and was pressing assault charges against him at the time of her death, police said.

Helen Drummond Fischer was last seen alive by a friend on Feb. 13, 1960.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Troop M's Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 610-861-2026 or leave a tip anonymously on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage.

