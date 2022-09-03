Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
7-Eleven Worker Robbed At Gunpoint In Bensalem, Police Say

The two alleged robbers.
The two alleged robbers. Photo Credit: Bensalem PD/Crimewatch PA

Bensalem 7-Eleven store workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, leaving police looking for two suspects, authorities said.

A man in all black, wearing an orange construction vest, a black winter hat, and clear glasses, wielded a handgun and demanded cash at the store on Lincoln Highway around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, Bensalem police said.

Meanwhile, another man in all black, carrying a red bag and also wearing a hat was breaking into the PA skills machine with a tool believed to be a hammer, according to police.

The men fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Police say approximately $600 was stolen from the registers.

Anyone with information on the alleged robbers is urged to submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch or contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719. 

