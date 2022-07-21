Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
$5K Reward Offered For Information On Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Philly Woman, Two Kids

Nicole Acosta
This is the vehicle that Philadelphia police believe fled the scene of a serious crash Monday, July 18.
This is the vehicle that Philadelphia police believe fled the scene of a serious crash Monday, July 18.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the driver and vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run crash Monday, July 18 in Philadelphia.

A 29-year-old woman was crossing Haverford Avenue at 50th Street with two children, ages 13 and three, and another adult when a dark four-door vehicle turning left struck her and the kids around 9:50 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The unidentified woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday, July 21.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-TIPS. Tips may also be sent on the Philadelphia Police Department's official website.

