3 Kids Shot, 3 Others Dead In Philadelphia Shootings

Three people died and three children were injured in Philadelphia shootings Thursday night, police said.

The drive-by incident left an 18-year-old man dead on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.

At the scene, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm, while a 31-year-old man was lightly grazed in the arm, CBS3 says citing police. They are both in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen and legs in a separate incident in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Additionally, a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left an 11-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man in stable condition, according to police.

A 40-year-old man was killed in a separate South Philadelphia shooting around 8:10 p.m.

In West Philadelphia, a 53-year-old man was shot dead, CBS3 reports.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.