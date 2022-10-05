3 Dead In Philadelphia SEPTA Station Crash

Three people died in a crash at a Philadelphia SEPTA station early Tuesday, May 10, 6abc reports.

The driver of a speeding SUV went over a curb and struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk before crashing into the Allegheny Station and going up in flames around 2:45 a.m., the outlet says.

The driver and two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet. A third pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Trains were bypassing the Allegheny Station while police were on the scene, SEPTA said on Twitter. Train service resumed just before 9 a.m.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.